Open house caps off Child Support Awareness Month

The month of August was Child Support Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about how crucial the income support program is for helping millions of children and families. The Pulaski County Child Support Office held an open house on Wednesday, Aug. 28 to celebrate the end of the awareness month. Information about the child support process was available and light refreshments were served. For the past month, the office has submitted a series of articles informing about different facets of child support.