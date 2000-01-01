Open house, open hearts: Habitat for Humanity hosts open house for latest build

With just a little bit more to add, Starke/Pulaski Habitat for Humanity is nearing completion on its seventh home, the Solomon home. Construction on the house at 709 S. West St., in Winamac officially began in June of this year. The open house was held on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for members of the community to walk through the home and meet the homeowners and volunteers. Light refreshments were also enjoyed.