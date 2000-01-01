Ordinance regarding county levy freeze approved

County taxpayers could see an increase in their property taxes as the county council approved to thaw the levy freeze during a special session on Monday, June 17.

Members of the council gathered to discuss the ordinance and ask any questions they had before deciding on whether to formally approve it.

Council president Jay Sullivan said he would like for the ordinance language to change a little.

The ordinance states, “Pulaski County desires to increase their tax levy to the maximum permissible amount.” It also states that “Pulaski County desires to thaw the property tax levy freeze” and “allow the department of local government finance to apply the maximum assessed value growth quotient factor to the Pulaski County property tax levy for the year 2019 and each year thereafter.”

“We don’t want to increase the tax levy to the maximum permissible amount, we just want to be able to if the need be,” Sullivan said.

The ordinance was first introduced during the June 10 county council meeting.

The council approved the ordinance with a 4-2 vote.