Ordinance to regulate truck use of streets discussed

Concerns of semis traveling through the town of Medaryville and causing damage to the roads has the council approving an ordinance regulating truck routes.

During a regular meeting on Sept. 20, the council approved an ordinance governing the use of town highways and streets by trucks. The ordinance establishes street routes and what the fine will be for violating the ordinance.

The new routes were detailed as Prairie Street from CR 1450 W. to the entrance of the grain elevator; East Delaware Street from U.S. 421 to the grain elevator; and West Street from U.S. 421 to CR 1550.

The town recently completed road repair and wants to preserve it.