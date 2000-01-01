ORV permit waived for agricultural use

The stop work order issued by the county building department to sites on the Mammoth Solar project was decided to be lifted by the Pulaski County Commissioners in a 2-1 vote on Monday, June 2. Timothy Hollandsworth, Project Manager at VS Engineering, told the commissioners that VS is still following the building department’s lead on this matter and are waiting to hear on next steps. The stop work order had recently been issued by the building department due to concerns with setbacks with fencing. Don Street, President of the Pulaski County Board of Commissioners, said that the board has had the chance to review all of the information concerning the stop work order. Attorney Jacob Ahler added that the previous week he was on a call with the commissioners and Attorney Christopher Shelmon at Gutwein Law to review parts of the ordinance at issue. Ahler said that his main concern is with the ambiguity within the ordinance, as it does not define the fencing as CSES (Commercial Solar Energy System) components.