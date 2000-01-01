ORV permit waived for agricultural use

Another change to the county's newly established golf cart and ORV ordinance passed at the Pulaski County Commissioner’s meeting held on Monday, June 2. President Don Street said that his intention with the ordinance was to provide all individuals in the community the opportunity to ride their golf carts and ORVs on county roadways. Street said that keeping this in mind, he feels the commissioners should consider revisiting the ordinance and possibly lifting the permit requirement for agriculture business. Commissioner Mike McClure and Jenny Knebel both agreed that agriculture should not be required to have a permit. Street followed up by asking McClure and Knebel if they felt that people who are using theirs for agriculture purposes should at least make contact with the sheriff's office to register their vehicle without the requirement for a permit. McClure and Knebel both said they did not feel like that would be necessary. Sheriff Schramm added that agriculture business vehicles have to be registered through the state anyway.