Guests were given the opportunity to bundle up and enjoy a traditional carriage ride.The gazebo was decked out in garland and lights and appeared to be the centerpiece for the event.Santa Claus was happy to hear from little ones on what they wanted for Christmas during the annual Outdoor Holiday Market held in Francesville.

Outdoor holiday market helps ring in Christmas season

Megan Galbreath

The annual Outdoor Holiday Market was held this weekend in Francesville on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 3-6:30 p.m., for the community to enjoy in anticipation of the fast approaching holiday season. Hosted by the Uptown Project, guests were met with a host of seasonal favorites such as caroling, music, carriage rides, a tree lighting, as well as the opportunity to meet Santa Claus. The market was held on a section of Bill Street, which was lined with various vendors, kids activities, food trucks and a bake sale.

