Outdoor holiday market helps ring in Christmas season

The annual Outdoor Holiday Market was held this weekend in Francesville on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 3-6:30 p.m., for the community to enjoy in anticipation of the fast approaching holiday season. Hosted by the Uptown Project, guests were met with a host of seasonal favorites such as caroling, music, carriage rides, a tree lighting, as well as the opportunity to meet Santa Claus. The market was held on a section of Bill Street, which was lined with various vendors, kids activities, food trucks and a bake sale.