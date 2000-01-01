Outdoor Holiday Market shines in downtown Francesville

Once again, the annual Outdoor Holiday Market held in downtown Francesville helped usher in the holiday season on Saturday, Nov. 9. The market is hosted by the Uptown Project and features many vendors, food trucks and the annual Holiday Hustle 5k walk/run. Guests also enjoyed doing some holiday crafts and hearing a Christmas story read by Jim Ketchen. A little "Frosty the Snowman" even made his rounds, spreading holiday cheer by passing out candy canes.