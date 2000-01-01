Over 40% of Pulaski County voters make their voice heard

Forty-two percent of Pulaski County voters cast their ballot in the 2022 general election. The number is up from the May primary election which had about a 21% turnout. There are 9,119 registered voters in Pulaski County and 3,851 made their voices heard during the general election. On Election Day - which was Tuesday, Nov. 8 - a total of 2,659 voted. There were 217 paper absentee ballots and 975 walk-in absentees.