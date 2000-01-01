Pam Jones named 2022 Indiana Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom Volunteer of the Year

Pam Jones takes her passion for agriculture to the classroom regularly as an Indiana Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom volunteer to teach local youth about the importance of farming. Her passion and dedication earned her the title of 2022 Indiana Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom Volunteer of the Year. Jones was presented with the award at the Indiana Farm Bureau State Convention in Indianapolis which was held from Dec. 15 - 17. The annual multiple day convention brings together Indiana Farm Bureau members from across the state to attend educational breakout sessions and to network with farmers and agribusiness professionals.