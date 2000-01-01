Panhandle Pathway requests partial use of Sally Drive right-of-way

The Friends of the Panhandle Pathway are requesting partial use of the Sally Drive right-of-way to further expand their trail north. Randy Peterson, project engineer from Abonmarche Consultants, explained at a regular commissioners meeting on Dec. 5 that the proposed trail extension for the Panhandle Pathway will cross US 35, run along CR 50 N., and a portion will be installed in the right-of-way. The trail loops behind Alliance Bank, the First National Bank of Monterey, McDonald's and Family Express. Their portion of the trail will end near New Beginnings Family Fellowship. It will be a 10 foot asphalt trail. The commissioners tentatively passed the plan as presented.