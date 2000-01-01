Panhandle Pathway updates on progress, community support

The Friends of the Panhandle Pathway told the Pulaski County Commissioners that they are looking forward to the next phases of their trail extension project. They recently acquired a Next Level Trails (NLT) grant from the state of Indiana. They will split the project in half and do the north end first and then the following year they will work on the south end. John Bawcum and Fred Kasten both shared that they received the official letter from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) the week prior, formally recognizing that they were awarded a $2.5 million grant. Verbal confirmation was given to them on April 20. He advised that the grant money would have to be spent by December 2025. The Pathway is also hoping to piggy-back off of the 2024 INDOT water and sewer line project going to the Tippecanoe River State Park. They added that the trail has had great support from the community.