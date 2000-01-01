Park gift fund money to pay for one-third of bridge repairs

The Winamac parks board will put $43,000 from the park gift fund towards the Memorial Swinging Bridge repairs thanks to a unanimous upwards vote at their Sept. 1 meeting. Winamac Clerk-Treasurer Kendra Craft explained that they are still expecting a $110,000 anonymous donation towards the repairs. The park board gift fund would pay for one-third of the remaining cost and the town of Winamac would pay the other two-thirds. The proposal passed unanimously on the condition that the town council agrees to cover the other two-thirds.