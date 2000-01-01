Park manager asks about extension for seasonal help

Park manager Aaron Spanley recently asked the Winamac Town Council about the possibility of extending the work time of seasonal help from 19 weeks to about 30 weeks to better assist him in the upkeep of the parks. That would be an approximate yearly financial increase of about $6,086. The extension would give Spanley extra help from the first of April to the end of October. In general, the seasonal help assists the park manager with some of the general workload such as mowing, weed eating, taking out trash and helping with shelter rentals at the park. The council ultimately concluded that they would like for a few things to be looked into before making a final decision. They said that they would like for Spanley and town attorney Justin Schramm to look into more of the rules and regulations for seasonal help and the council would like to look at their budget for next year first.