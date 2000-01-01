Park shelter work stalls for supplies, welcome island to be updated soon

The Winamac Parks and Recreation Board met for a regular meeting on June 4 and were updated on a few projects.

Board president Jon Chapman informed the board on the status of the park shelter and restroom project and on the welcome island project at the back entrance of the park.

Chapman said the shelter work has stalled as the construction company, FORM-IT Corporation, waits for supplies. Once the supplies arrive it could be completed quickly. In regards to the entrance, Chapman said it could be started in about two weeks.

Town manager Brad Zellers, who is also a parks board member, said the preparation work for the new toddler playground is done. The old equipment has been removed and a base was built for new surfacing. The new equipment will be installed on June 9.

Zellers anticipates the shelter and restroom project being done in the next couple months pending the supplies arrive.