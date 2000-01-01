Parks board approves bid for walking trail

The Winamac parks board met during a special session on Oct. 27 to approve a bid for the repaving of the walking trail at the town park. Out of the two bids received – one from Broken Arrow and another from Central Paving – the parks board approved the quote from Central Paving in the amount of $45,835. They also passed a motion to pay for it out of the park gift fund. The pavers will pave over the existing trail, except where there is concrete. That will be milled down first before it is paved over.