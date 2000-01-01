Parks board approves new welcome sign for the fairgrounds

As the Winamac Parks and Recreation Board continues to discuss improving the town park, other groups are wanting to spruce up the fairgrounds.

4-H Jr. Leaders talked with parks board members regarding the planter that welcomes visitors to the 4-H fairgrounds during a regular parks board meeting on March 1. 4-H Jr. Leaders Rachel Ploss and Kirsten Calloway gave the parks board an idea of what the Jr. Leaders would like to see happen with the welcome sign. Board members were given a drawing as to what the end result might be if they approve the change.

The group would like to remove the overgrown bushes and replace the area with a new sign that would be surrounded by a stone wall and new landscaping. The current sign was installed in 2006. Ploss said the rocks will match the look of the park entrance.

In the space where the landscaping is being removed, the group would like to add stepping stones that represent the values of 4-H including community, leadership, responsibility, organization and respect.

The Jr. Leaders are budgeting about $1,000 for the project.

The parks board approved the project.

Boardwoman Pat Bawcum was absent from the meeting.