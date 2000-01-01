Parks board bridge donation delayed due to legal consultation

At last month's meeting, the Winamac parks board had agreed that they wanted to donate to the Memorial Swinging Bridge project but couldn't make a solid decision on where those funds could come from. At a regular meeting on Oct. 7, the board informed project leaders Greg Henry and Kathi Thompson that they are currently in discussions with counsel on the matter. Schramm added that it won't necessarily take away from an amount that they could potentially give, but they are also taking into consideration the money that the town is paying for the painting and re-decking of the bridge as well. The board ultimately voted in favor of tabling the discussion until they received more consultation from their attorney.