Parks board could see budget impact

The Winamac Parks and Recreation Board members are looking to the future and what the budget could look like with little cash flow for the rest of the year.

The board met telephonically on April 23 to discuss a handful of topics that included the girls’ softball field, the budget, and the entrance to the fairgrounds.

One of the more concerning topics was that of the parks budget.

Brad Zellers, who is a parks board member and the town manager, said it appears the town may receive less tax distributions than normal.

Parks attorney Justin Schramm said the board should anticipate the cash flow being impacted. He also works with other entities that have indicated the semi-annual property tax distributions could be up to 70% less than the past ones.

Tax settlements are given to the town in June and December.