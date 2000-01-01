Parks board discusses flooding, Power From the Past

The Winamac parks board had an open conversation about the recent flooding in the park and about the 47th annual Northern Indiana Power From the Past during a regular meeting on Thursday, July 11. On Wednesday, July 10, Winamac was impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, receiving over seven inches of rain in a matter of hours. Obviously, the heavy rainfall caused the Tippecanoe River to rise, flooding most of the town park. All members and parks manager Aaron Spanley said that they still want to see the show go on, but are unsure about a safe path forward. Spanley said that he had been working with the Power From the Past club officers and directors all week. That evening, via a Facebook post, the Power From the Past posted that they made the difficult decision to cancel the show for this year due to the amount of flooding and the river having not crested yet. The river was expected to crest at nearly 11 feet. The water was predicted to start receding on Monday, July 15, but not to fall below 10 feet until after Wednesday, July 17.