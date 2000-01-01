Home / News / Parks board discusses flooding, Power From the Past
The river continued to rise and the park continued to flood as seen in this photo taken on Sunday, July 14.

Parks board discusses flooding, Power From the Past

By: 
Megan Galbreath
“The club expresses its utmost appreciation for the support the community shows for this event each year. As disappointing as this cancellation may be to the community and club members, the show will go on in July of 2025," said Northern Indiana Power From the Past President John Crist.

The Winamac parks board had an open conversation about the recent flooding in the park and about the 47th annual Northern Indiana Power From the Past during a regular meeting on Thursday, July 11. On Wednesday, July 10, Winamac was impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, receiving over seven inches of rain in a matter of hours. Obviously, the heavy rainfall caused the Tippecanoe River to rise, flooding most of the town park. All members and parks manager Aaron Spanley said that they still want to see the show go on, but are unsure about a safe path forward. Spanley said that he had been working with the Power From the Past club officers and directors all week. That evening, via a Facebook post, the Power From the Past posted that they made the difficult decision to cancel the show for this year due to the amount of flooding and the river having not crested yet. The river was expected to crest at nearly 11 feet. The water was predicted to start receding on Monday, July 15, but not to fall below 10 feet until after Wednesday, July 17.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

(574) 946-6628
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here