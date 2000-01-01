Parks board discusses Riverfest, park improvements

The Winamac parks board heard from Pulaski County Tribe (PCT) representative Don Darda regarding a request for this year’s Riverfest as well as from parks manager Aaron Spanley about recent park improvements. On behalf of PCT, Darda explained that the Tribe is collaborating with the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce by sponsoring a celebration walk and a bike parade during the event. All ages are welcome to either bring their already decorated bikes to ride in the parade or to decorate their bikes at PCT's creation station there. He was at the meeting to ask the parks board if they could have someone watch the entrance to the fairgrounds, as the parade will be going around the horseshoe if there are a lot of kids participating. The board ultimately gave the okay to have someone keep an eye on traffic to keep riders safe.