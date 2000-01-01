Parks board entertains idea of play area

Winamac Parks and Recreation Board members are entertaining the idea of a new play area at the main park in town.

The idea was mentioned when Connie Roe spoke during a regular board meeting on Oct. 3. Roe represented two entities — the volleyball league that plays in the park and the Lions Club. She asked if the board would be interested in adding some playground equipment near the shelter by the volleyball courts.

The volleyball courts are in the back of the park where no playground equipment is located like other areas of the park. Roe suggested installing the equipment on the south side of the shelter where there’s an open area. That area doesn’t appear to be used during the Power From the Past or other park activities.

It was suggested that Roe look into pricing and let the board know in the spring what the Lions Club might be willing to fund.