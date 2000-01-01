Parks board hears about potential walking trail literacy project

Board president Renee Calabrese introduced a project idea during a regular meeting on Thursday, Oct. 3 that was brought to her attention recently. President Calabrese said that she was approached by Beth Crawford about doing a story walk along the walking trail at the park. Calabrese explained that some posts are being proposed along the walking trail and each will have one page of a story on it. She said the project will both encourage kids to exercise and to read. Parks manager Aaron Spanley asked if the posts would be permanent and Calabrese responded that Crawford said they were thinking about getting the powder coated aluminum construction posts that are removable. She said Crawford could be present and provide more information at their next meeting.