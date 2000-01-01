Parks board hears public input on five year plan, approves Tribe fundraiser request

Before their regular session on December 2 the Winamac Parks Board held a public input session where they heard suggestions such as putting security cameras in the park, ADA accessible bathrooms on the west side of the bridge, installing stairs near the boat launch, repaving the pickleball courts, and maintenance on the softball fields, among other things. Brandi Larkin's request for the Pulaski County Tribe bench fundraiser to help with the ongoing 'Art in the Park' project was passed as presented.