Parks board looks forward to return of America’s favorite pastime

Jon Frain was present at a recent Winamac parks board meeting on March 6 to update members on the upcoming Warrior Youth Baseball season and progress on the fields. He started by thanking the board on behalf of the youth teams for the opportunity and cooperation to play baseball at the park. The youth league practice season is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 31, games will begin on Saturday, May 3 and running for approximately six weeks and the week of June 16 will be the end of the year tournaments. Practices and games will be played Monday through Saturday on Fields 1 and 4.Softball will be using Fields 2 and 3. Opening Day will be on May 3 in Star City. He will come back to the board when it is time for fall ball and t-ball.