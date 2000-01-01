Parks board pleased with turnout of events so far

The Winamac Parks and Recreation board reflected on the success of the events that have taken place in the Winamac Town Park lately, such as the Swinging Bridge Project river ball race, the movie night in the park, and the Kiwanis Kids Day. At a regular session meeting held on Thursday, Aug. 5, they discussed the turnout of each event and concluded that everything worked out well. As for the movie night that was held in the park on Friday, July 30, overall the board was very happy with the turnout, even though a brief spurt of rain dispersed the crowd.