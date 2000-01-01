Parks board receives update on proposed memorial observation deck

Back in February, the Winamac parks board was advised that Lori Goble is interested in building a platform over the river in the park as an observation deck in memory of the late Bradley Goble. This item has been discussed on and off over the past year and was discussed again at the Oct. 2 parks board meeting. Board member Steve Miller said that he has spoken to a couple of contractors about the deck and they would like to see the plans for it. If it is possible, they plan to build it first and then move it to the to be determined site in the spring. Miller said that he has several different drawings from the state park. Brad Zellers said that if they are going to continue with this, he should start the process of acquiring a permit, because that could take awhile. The permit is needed because it will be located in the floodplain.