Parks board receives update on swinging bridge

The Winamac parks board met for a regular meeting on Thursday, Nov. 2 and heard some updates on the Veterans Memorial Swinging Bridge from Greg Henry. He said that everything has been running fairly smoothly, but explained to the board that one of the security cameras is defective and is being replaced by the company. In addition, he also presented the parks board with a framed certificate, the exact same that he had presented to the Winamac Town Council last month, for their cooperation on the swinging bridge project.