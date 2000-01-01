Parks board reviews options for pickleball court repairs

The Winamac parks board discussed several items of old business during their meeting on June 5, which included options for repairing and potentially expanding the pickleball courts at the town park. In a follow up to last month's meeting conversation, president Renee Calabrese asked what type of surfacing is needed for the courts. Parks manager Aaron Spanley explained that most pickleball courts have either a concrete or an asphalt base with a coating over the top. It has been asked if they would be able to expand the courts due to the high amount of usage, but Spanley said that the only direction they could expand is towards the road. He said he can get someone to come out and look at it and give him a cost estimate. The board directed him to get an estimate on just the repairs and then another on the repairs and the expansion of the courts.