Parks board talks about recognizing donors

Park Manager Aaron Spanley stated during a regular Winamac Parks and Recreation meeting held on Thursday, July 8 that the Winamac Town Park only acquired minimal flooding. We had minimal flooding, however we did have water in the back, and that's why the gates were closed," Spanley said. We're just trying to keep it as nice as possible." In regards to new business, board member Steve Miller proposed that the board consider finding some way to recognize those people who have made significant donations to the park, and those that might make large donations in the future.