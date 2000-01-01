Home / News / Parks board talks needed repairs, elects officers
As discussed at a regular meeting, the parks board is looking into replacing some of the slides at the Winamac Town Park.

By: 
Megan Galbreath

The first order of business at the Thursday, Jan. 6 regular session was to elect officers and to decide on their attorney. Ultimately, Dan Murphy was elected as president, Steve Miller as vice president, Kimberly Burke as secretary, and Attorney Justin Schramm as legal counsel. New board member Mike Buchanan was also welcomed by the council. Park manager Aaron Spanley advised that he would like to potentially replace some of the curly slides and light poles at the park and is going to work on getting specific prices. He said he will share that with the board as soon as those are available.

