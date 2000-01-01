Parks board to use gift fund money for bridge refurbishment

The Winamac Parks Board reached a consensus at a regular meeting on Thursday, March 3 that they would like to focus on funding the Memorial Swinging Bridge repairs and getting it ready for the light installation instead of giving a donation to the project from the gift fund. Parks board president Dan Murphy said that he agrees with board member Brad Zellers that they should not use tax money to donate, and most of the money in the gift fund will have to be used for the repairs. Zellers added that they will most likely have to go to the town of Winamac at some point for additional funding to cover the balance.