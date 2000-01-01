Pauper counsel causing financial woes for county

Providing pauper counsel to those who are indigent and facing criminal charges is causing financial woes for the county.

Pulaski County Commissioners and council members recently heard how dire the situation is as it is only the second month of the year and one court is already asking for additional appropriations.

Superior court judge Crystal Brucker Kocher approached the commissioners and the council asking for an additional appropriation of $40,000 during a joint session Monday evening.

Brucker Kocher said when determining if someone should be appointed counsel, she has a list of questions she asks. At times, she will set a fee for the use of a public defender but that fee may only be $50-$100. She also asks the defendant if they can work. If so, she requires that they submit job applications to the court.

In 2017, there were 1,295 criminal filings in superior court. Of those there were 672 criminal misdemeanor/felony cases. Brucker Kocher said in 2017, the county spent $64,932.32 for pauper counsel. So far in 2018, there has been $19,992.55 spent for pauper counsel with an additional $38,857 that paid for the public defender contract.

The courts can be reimbursed about 40 percent of the funds spent on pauper counsel depending on the felony case. The court must closely monitor the number of cases that a public defender is appointed or they could lose the reimbursement.

Brucker Kocher said she has brainstormed the issue and believes she might have a solution that will save money in the long run. She suggests the county contract all public defenders in the superior court — two of them being paid more because they would be handling the felony cases or cases that can be reimbursed by 40 percent. Attorneys who are contracted to handle the lesser cases would receive less money.

It was suggested that Brucker Kocher create contracts for the public defenders and present them to the commissioners and the council.

The commissioners approved to advertise Brucker Kocher’s request for a $40,000 additional appropriation during the joint session meeting. The council approved the request during their regular meeting following the joint session.