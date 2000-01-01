Pay raise, take home car program approved for Winamac PD

The Winamac Town Council continued their conversation on officer retention for the Winamac Police Department during a regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 12. They ultimately passed motions to approve both a pay raise and a take home car program to assist in trying to attract and retain officers to the department. Chief Tyler Campbell said that he believes he has found a way to give all officers on the department raises. He said that by eliminating a seventh officer position and giving raises to all patrolman the town would actually be able to save the town about $15,000. Campbell went on to say that they could then use that savings to hire some part-time help to fill the shifts that the seventh officer would have been covering.