Pedal Power

The end of the school year means that summer is just around the corner. The Winamac Police Department held its third annual bike rodeo on Saturday, May 25 to teach general bike safety and riding skills to kids of all ages. The event was held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Winamac Police Department and in the town parking lot. Town officers taught participants about road signs, riding on the roadway, crossing a roadway, obstacle avoidance, proper helmet adjustment and bicycle maintenance. The Friends of the Panhandle Pathway assisted with the bike maintenance portion.