Permission granted for county wide survey

Community Foundation of Pulaski County Executive Director Leeann Wright asked for permission to have an income survey conducted at a recent joint session on Monday, Oct. 9. It was ultimately approved. In September, several communities and local businesses have convened to form a quality childcare coalition. Wright said they are seeking additional funding streams and in order to pursue opportunities with OCRA and work in partnership with KIRPC, they need to request a county wide income survey. That will also allow for additional opportunities for Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer and other county projects to apply for state and federal funding.