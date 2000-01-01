Permission granted for School Resource Officer MOU to be signed

The Winamac Town Council granted permission for the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation to be signed during a regular meeting on Monday, March 10. For some background, Marcus Record was recently sworn-in as a reserve officer for the Winamac Police Department and will now serve as the School Resource Officer (SRO) for the Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation. His appointment as SRO was effective as of March 17. During the March 10 meeting, Winamac Police Chief Branson Eber advised that the department has purchased three police vehicles and the fourth – the SRO car – the school has agreed to sell back the half that they paid for. He also asked for permission to pay for the other half of the SRO vehicle, which would be $15,000. That passed.