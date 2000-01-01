Pickens honored as 2022 Deputy of the Year
By:
Megan Galbreath
“He’s did a lot of behind the scenes work too. He has just grown so much in the last few years and we are really proud of him and we are glad to have him on." - Pulaski County Sheriff Chris Schramm
Pulaski County Sheriff Deputy Matt Pickens was honored as the 2022 Deputy of the Year on Friday, Feb. 3. Deputy Pickens was presented with a certificate and a brief pinning ceremony followed to commemorate his achievement. Pickens has distinguished himself above his peers through his exemplary professional conduct, commitment and proving to be a valuable well-rounded asset to the sheriff's department.
