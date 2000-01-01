Home / News / Pieces of Pulaski: Many Names, One Story
Director Lauren Zehner Ray with a ‘Welcome to Monterey’ sign in 2017. Photo provided by Lauren Zehner Ray.

Pieces of Pulaski: Many Names, One Story

By: 
Megan Galbreath
Pieces of Pulaski is a series of articles that delve into the unique aspects of Pulaski County’s towns and communities. The intent of these articles is to educate, inspire and bring our community closer together.

Monterey, Indiana is a town with a unique identity, set apart not only by its one-of-a-kind name, but also its rich past and present, woven into an already fascinating tapestry. Since its founding, Monterey has gone by a couple of different names. The town was originally known as the DeMoss Settlement, named after one of the area's first settlers. In 1849, it was called Buena Vista, a name meant to pay tribute to the Mexican-American War's Battle of Buena Vista – "Buena Vista" being Spanish for "beautiful view." However, when the first post office was established in 1852, the name was promptly changed to Monterey, as there was already a Buena Vista in southern Indiana. The name of Monterey honors war-famed Monterrey in Mexico. Today, Indiana is home to four Buena Vistas, which are located in Franklin, Gibson, Harrison and Randolph counties. There is only one Monterey in Indiana. In late 2021, quiet Monterey was thrust into the limelight when filmmaker Lauren Zehner Ray – who has deep family roots in Monterey – released a documentary she made about Monterey's history and how it is surviving in today's modern world.

