Pieces of Pulaski: The Showgirl Life of Geneva Mitchell

Hollywood's Golden Age was a pivotal point in filmmaking history, ushering in technological innovation and producing iconic actors and actresses like Judy Garland and Fred Astaire, who left lasting legacies. Not all actors of this time reached ultimate stardom, though - many with smaller roles are often overlooked or forgotten, leaving their own unique mark on history. One of these lesser-known actors is Geneva Doris Mitchell, a real-life "showgirl" hailing from our very own Pulaski County. Geneva Mitchell was born on Feb. 3, 1908 in Medaryville. She grew up with one brother, Clifford Mitchell. Her mother, Verna (Foss) Mitchell, was a chorus girl in the Ziegfeld Follies, which was a series of Broadway shows produced by Florenz Ziegfeld, Jr. from 1907 to 1931. Geneva later followed in her mother's footsteps, performing in the Ziegfeld Follies of 1921. She was also in the choruses of several Broadway musical comedies, including Sally.