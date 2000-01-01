Pinwheels remind community to stand against child abuse

A number of people gathered on the Pulaski County Courthouse lawn to stand against child abuse during a Pulaski County Prevent Child Abuse Awareness event.

On April 19, the event was held to offer resources, educational information, and suggestions for action to prevent child abuse. The event was also held in recognizing April as Child Abuse Awareness Month.

During the event, several community leaders took time to talk about how April became national Child Abuse Awareness month and how to take a stand for those who may not have a voice. Speakers included Pulaski County Human Services Executive Director Jacki Frain, attorney Tim Murray, Pulaski County Court Appointed Special Advocates Director Sara Kroft, attorney Mary Welker, Pulaski Circuit Court Judge Michael Shurn, Prevent Child Abuse Indiana Assistant Program Director Stephanie Shene and Pulaski County Child Services Director Crystal Williams.

A face painter and music were also at the event to entertain event goers.