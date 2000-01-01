Home / News / P.J. Gilsinger’s Tractor Fest is expanding
The vintage tractors were a perfect background as exhibitors and guests alike swapped stories and reminisced about the old days.The new warehouse will soon hold more Tractor Fest exhibits.

Megan Galbreath

John Deere green was the only visible color along the street outside of the P.J. Gilsinger & Company Museum on Saturday, Aug. 5. Tractor lovers from near and far gathered there to participate in the museum's fourth annual Tractor Fest. As in years past, the day consisted of admiring the tractors on display and swapping stories, looking at John Deere memorabilia and local historical items in the museum, watching the tractors parade around the small community of Pulaski and visiting the Indiana Corn Husking Association booth, presented by Clay Geyer and Sue Nielson. However, many visitors noticed something new is coming – an additional warehouse is being built next to Gilsinger's back building. When asked, host Paul Gilsinger advised that yes, he is planning to expand Tractor Fest in 2024.

