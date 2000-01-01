"Plan, plan, plan" Haley dominates Daytona
Winamac's Justin Haley helped push his two teammates to the front until the last lap of Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Daytona 250 race, then took them three-wide for a photo finish, bringing home his third Daytona win in three years. After an emotional celebration in Victory Lane with his team, Haley is now locked into the season playoffs, and has four career Xfinity super-speedway wins.
