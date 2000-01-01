Plane makes emergency landing at Arens Field

On Monday evening, Dec. 11, a pilot called the emergency number for Arens Field and informed airport manager Daryn Wilder that they had an electrical failure aboard their Piper Comanche. They were forced to make an emergency landing somewhere and chose Arens Field in Winamac. Upon making the landing, the retractable landing gear failed to lock due to the electrical problem they were having and caused them to make a belly landing. No one was hurt, but they were shaken up and spent the evening in the terminal. The airport issued a NOTAM (Notice To Airmen) that the runway was not available so that all other pilots would know not to land at Arens Field.