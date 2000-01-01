Planning grant application approved to move forward

Pulaski County's proposed application to the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) planning grant to complete a comprehensive plan for the county was approved to move forward. The item was taken to a vote at a regular commissioners meeting on Monday, Aug. 4. Kankakee-Iroquois Regional Planning Commission (KIRPC) Executive Director Edwin Buswell opened the meeting with a public hearing for the proposed grant application. Buswell explained that the grant amount would be $60,000 and the local match requirement would be $5,250. The application would be submitted around Aug. 15 and award announcements are expected by the end of September. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer informed the commissioners that the county's comprehensive plan has not been updated since 2009 and there has been a lot of change in the county since then.