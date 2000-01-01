Plans to redesign the West Central entrances underway

The West Central School Board is looking at ways to better secure the buildings while also creating a better use of space as they are moving forward with a building project.

The school board learned about tentative plans on the redesigning of the school entrances and the utilization of space in the buildings during a regular school board meeting on July 6.

Along with the redesign of the entrances, the welding area will be expanded and the current wrestling room will be turned into a weight room. Two classrooms will then be redesigned into a wrestling area.

As part of the discussion during the school board meeting, Street said the security and the fire alarm systems of the buildings will also be upgraded.

A rough cost of the project is about $3 million.

The corporation currently has a debt service fund bond that will be paid off.

Street anticipates in August for the project to be brought before the board to hire a bond council if they wish to continue with it.