Plant fields with road safety in mind, commissioners urge

The Pulaski County Commissioners are reminding farmers to not plant in the public right of way and to keep the general safety of motorists in mind as they plant their fields. They also requested for the highway department to mow and maintain five foot easements. Vice president Maurice Loehmer said that overall the majority of farmers in the county are careful to not plant too close to the roadway, but some are not. Loehmer stated that they consulted with county attorney Kevin Tankersley about the matter and he said that they are confident that they have a right to keep the right of way clear of crops and to prevent signs from being blocked. Keeping that in mind, Loehmer said that they are asking the Pulaski County Highway Department to mow and maintain up to a five foot easement along the roadside to make sure the road and intersections are visible.