Plaque to be placed on Winamac train depot caboose

The Winamac Town Council approved the placement of a small plaque on the Winamac train depot caboose during a regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 14. Scout Carrie Nichols was present at the meeting to advise the council that her Eagle Scout project to repaint the caboose at the depot is complete and to ask permission to place a small plaque in recognition of her project. The caboose was brought to Winamac in 1995 by the Pulaski County Historical Society and was last repainted at that time. Ownership was transferred from the historical society to the Town of Winamac in 2017. Nichols sanded, primed and repainted the entire caboose in addition to its original logos and lettering. A 1953 photo and an original Erie Railroad lettering diagram were used to create stencils to reproduce the original lettering and graphics. The project was completed at the end of October.