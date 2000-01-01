Playground equipment costs more than anticipated

Winamac Parks and Recreation Board members are looking to purchase some new playground equipment but the costs could deter the idea.

The board members have been discussing the costs of new equipment as there is some potential grant funding available through the Kiwanis Club. The announcement of the funding being available happened during the last meeting. At the time, parks manager Dave DeLorenzo and parks secretary Kim Burke said they would look into the costs.

During a regular meeting on Feb. 1, Burke said there are some items that cost about $1,000 but most cost $5,000 or more. There is currently about $500 in the budget for new playground equipment.

Boardman Jon Chapman suggested the group look into the playground equipment at Head Start and see which equipment is used the most used by the children.