Playground equipment gets vibrant makeover

In the grassy area between the pickleball courts and the Veterans Memorial Swinging Bridge at the Winamac Town Park, there is a small playset and swingset that has been in need of a little TLC. Noticing this, Brenda Henry and Don Darda have teamed up to refurbish the old equipment to give it a more vibrant, kid-friendly look. They have both received permission from the town park board to do the work. Darda is partnering with Henry on behalf of the Pulaski County Tribe.