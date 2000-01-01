Playground equipment gets vibrant makeover
By:
Megan Galbreath
In the grassy area between the pickleball courts and the Veterans Memorial Swinging Bridge at the Winamac Town Park, there is a small playset and swingset that has been in need of a little TLC. Noticing this, Brenda Henry and Don Darda have teamed up to refurbish the old equipment to give it a more vibrant, kid-friendly look. They have both received permission from the town park board to do the work. Darda is partnering with Henry on behalf of the Pulaski County Tribe.
See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.