Brenda Henry's vision is to restore the equipment to its former glory with a 1950 style paint job.

Playground equipment gets vibrant makeover

Megan Galbreath

In the grassy area between the pickleball courts and the Veterans Memorial Swinging Bridge at the Winamac Town Park, there is a small playset and swingset that has been in need of a little TLC. Noticing this, Brenda Henry and Don Darda have teamed up to refurbish the old equipment to give it a more vibrant, kid-friendly look. They have both received permission from the town park board to do the work. Darda is partnering with Henry on behalf of the Pulaski County Tribe.

